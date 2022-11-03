Lollapalooza India Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Imagine Dragons, the Strokes, Japanese Breakfast and More

Home News Karan Singh November 3rd, 2022 - 11:40 AM

Lollapalooza’s inaugural festival in India is all set to take place in late January next year and the lineup has finally been revealed. Imagine Dragons and the Strokes will take up the headlining slots, following performances by Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, ZHU, AP Dhillon, Cigarettes After Sex, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, the Wombats and many more. Lollapalooza India will showcase more than 40 bands on 4 stages over 2 days at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and 29, 2023.

Apart from Diplo and Cigarettes After Sex, Lollapalooza India will mark the debut live performances for Imagine Dragons and the Strokes in the country, as well as all the other international bands on the bill. India is currently in a transitionary phase as they take giant strides toward hosting more international acts. Over the past decade, more and more musicians from around the world have played in the country, though this is the first time such a stacked roster has come together all in one place. The two headliners have a massive following in India, and with support from the local and international artists playing before them, the event is most likely going to sell out in no time.

With the festival’s expansion into Asia, Lollapalooza has now grown to eight countries on four continents including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden.

Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer