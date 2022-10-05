Thundercat Covers Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Thousand Knives” From New Tribute Album To The Moon and Back

Home News Federico Cardenas October 5th, 2022 - 10:22 PM

The famed bassist Thundercat has offered his rendition of the legendary Japanese Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Thousand Knives.” The new cover comes off of To the Moon and Back, a tribute album dedicated to celebrating the work of Sakamoto, scheduled to release on December 2 through Milan Records.

The rendition of “Thousand Knives,” originally released in 1978 as the title track of Sakamoto’s debut album, attempts to stay very faithful to the sound and musical ideas of the original, while also expanding on the ideas with vocals and modern production. The most prominent distinction between the two tracks comes in the form of Thundercat’s vocals. While Sakamoto’s original version was an instrumental track, intended to highlight the fusion of traditional Japanese melodies with the new sounds of electronic music, Thundercat introduces catchy and sweet vocals with lyrics inspired by the track’s title.

Listen to Thundercat’s rendition of “Thousand Knives,” as well as Ryuichi Sakamoto’s 1978 original, via YouTube below.

According to Pitchfork, To the Moon and Back will feature tributes from Devonté Hynes, the Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian and others. See the full tracklisting below.

1. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Lim Giong: “Walker – Lim Giong Follow the Steps Remodel”

2. Ryuichi Sakamoto / David Sylvian: “Grains (Sweet Paulowina Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel”

3. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Thundercat: “Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel”

4. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Electric Youth: “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel”

5. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Cornelius: “Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel”

6. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Hildur Guðnadóttir: “World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel”

7. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Alva Noto: “The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel”

8. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Fennesz: “Amore – Fennesz Remodel”

9. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Devonté Hynes: “Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel” [ft. Emily Schubert]

10. Ryuichi Sakamoto / The Cinematic Orchestra: “DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel”

11. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Otomo Yoshihide: “With Snow and Moonlight – Snow, Silence, Partially Sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel”

12. Ryuichi Sakamoto / Gabriel Wek: “Forbidden Colours – Gabrial Wek Remodel”

13. Ryuichi Sakamoto / 404.zero: “The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel”

Thundercat has recently been announced as a performing act at the upcoming Something In The Water festival. Ryuichi Sakamoto has recently explained that he is battling stage four cancer. While it is likely that his health will continue to deteriorate, the composer plans to continue making music for as long as he is able, saying that “I hope to be able to make music until my last moment, like Bach and Debussy whom I adore.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela