A$AP Rocky Drops New Song “Shittin’ Me” For Need For Speed: Unbound

A$AP Rocky has just shared a new song “Shittin’ Me” made for EA and Criterion Games’ new video game called Need for Speed: Unbound. The music video “Shittin’ Me” is said to be release Monday, December 5.

According to source A$AP Rocky said, “It has been a pleasure getting to be a creative collaborator with EA on the new Need for Speed game. ‘Shittin’ Me’ serves as the lead track from the game soundtrack, and with so much excitement around it, it was only natural to also do a music video.”

He counties, “Grin Machine did a great job paying homage to the game collaboration with AWGE with the fun wacky aesthetics and shout out to Krash and Hec for the music as always.”

“Shittin’ Me” is a laid back and party song. It is very repetitive, but it is also very catchy. It is something you would expect to be played in a video game or in a video game ad.

The beat and tempo are something that will have people bobbing their heads to. This catchy song is definitely something worth listening to, and not just when you play the game.

The music video for “Shittin’ Me” is another thing fans have to look forward to, coming Monday, December 5. For more stories about the artist click here.