Iggy Pop Announces New Album Every Loser for January 2023 Release

Karan Singh November 10th, 2022 - 12:39 PM

After disrupting our peace for the hundredth time with the release of “Frenzy,” the devil incarnate has announced his decision to continue bringing the chaos into next year with a full-length release. It’s official: the godfather of punk, Iggy Pop, will be dropping EVERY LOSER on January 6, 2023.

This will be Iggy’s 19th solo album and his first studio package with Atlantic Records and Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy said about the new record. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you.”

Watt shared his thoughts on the collaboration as well: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

Scheduled to release a month before the golden jubilee of Iggy and the Stooges‘ landmark album, Raw Power, EVERY LOSER is a retreat back to Iggy’s primitive beginnings but with a modern twist. These 11 cuts contrast Iggy’s tender 2019 record, Free — they seek to remind us why he is the beloved maniac who is always welcome to create a ruckus in the music space.