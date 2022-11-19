City and Colour Share Emotional New Track “Meant To Be”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 19th, 2022 - 6:43 PM

Singer Dallas Green, known widely as City and Colour, has shared a brand new emotional track titled, “Meant To Be.” The track is the first new release by City and Colour since 2019.

With the chorus, “But now that you’re gone and/And I write down this song/I don’t believe this is how it’s meant to be/The church bells they ring/You can hear the mourners sing/They still believe/This is how it’s meant to be,” Green reveals a tender and vulnerable vocal laced with a passion that doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Meant To Be” is an incredibly personal tune as it pays tribute to Green’s late producer and best friend Karl Bareham who passed away in the Fall of 2019. The singer shares on having to identify his friend after his passing while still grappling with the loss itself, expressing, “That was the hardest moment I’ve had in my entire life. It changed me forever.”

“Meant To Be” is a truly moving and undoubtedly powerful song that hopefully acts as a cathartic experience for City and Colour.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela