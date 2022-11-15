High Water Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Beck, Angel Olsen, Father John Misty and More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 15th, 2022 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today it has been announced South Carolina’s High Water Festival will return to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park next year on April 15-16. A celebration of Music, Foo, and Libations, High Water is a haven for foodies, showcasing the tastiest flavors around.

In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can also take a stroll through the local craft vendors in The Marketselling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods, and purchase festival and artist merch.

Artists set to perform at High Water 2023 include headliners Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco alongside Bleachers, Father John Misty, Shovels & Rope, Big Boi, Orville Peck, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, Sierra Ferrell, Wilder Woods, Bully, Ezra Furman, S.G. Goodman, Black Opry Revue, Madi Diaz, Tre Burt, Kyshona, and She Returns From War.

Fans can sign up for presale access to 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, VIP, Platinum, and High Water’s Weekender package. To purchase 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets.