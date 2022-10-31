Red Hot Chili Peppers Cover 90 Seconds of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 11:29 AM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Last Saturday night rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers gave a tribute performance to Nirvana during a benefit concert for Silverlake Academy of Music which is co-founded by the band’s bassist Flea in 2001. Red Hot Chili Peppers ended their performance with the first verse and chorus of the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” where Anthony Kiedis sang the verse and guitarist John Frusciante handling the iconic chorus.

The band has covered the song just once back on Sept. 25, 2006 during a performance in Toronto. Also Frusciante played the piece many times during his solo concerts in the late ’90s and early 2000s. In December 1991 Nirvana toured with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam as Nevermind became popular, all three bands shared a stage for a New Year’s Eve show at San Francisco’s Cow Palace.

The Red Hot Chili Pepper’s 11 song set list from last Saturday’s performance included a cover of the Ramones’s “I Remember You” and three songs from the band’s album Californication.