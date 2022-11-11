Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Psychedelic New Video For “Coast” Featuring Anderson .Paak

Home News Trisha Valdez November 11th, 2022 - 2:35 PM

Singer, songwriter and actress, Hailee Steinfeld has just released a very hip music video for “Coast” featuring Anderson .Paak. Paak is also the director of this fun and upbeat music video. Steinfeld’s release of this song sets the stage for other music that is to come in 2023.

This music video starts off with Steinfeld sitting on the beach admiring the ocean. The listener hears the ocean, breeze and seagulls, she puts a tape in her Walkman closes her eyes and listens to the music. We then go into the song and the screen is instantly brighter.

As she starts to sing the colors seem to pop more vibrantly, leaving no dull corner on the screen. It is taken inspired by 70’s fashion. It is a very upbeat pop song and will have you dancing and in a good mood throughout your day. Paak directed this video in an electrifying way, leaving the viewer refreshed and happy till the end.

There was a comedic moment, where Paak stops Steinfeld and tells her she needs to be “more mermaid, you’re giving more land lamb.” A funny little joke, then jumps straight back into the music. Towards the end of the song the two are standing around a land of trophies and holding one together. He starts calling to Steinfeld and she eventually wakes up from her daydream. Paak picks her up in his car and they start driving, the music plays faintly in the background and ends the video.

A very fun video that had no dull moment, listen to Coast down below.