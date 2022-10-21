Post Malone, Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled & More Set To Play Saudi Arabian Music Festival

Home News Roy Lott October 21st, 2022 - 8:55 PM

Saudi Arabia is set to host a music festival with quite the roster. Bruno Mars, DJ Khaled, and Post Malone are slated to play the Soundstorm Music Festival, which is set to take place December 1-3 in Banban, Riyadh. Marshmello, David Guetta, and DJ Snake are also scheduled to perform. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased via the festival’s website.

Noted as Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival and filled with street and moving art, the country has also hosted other concerts, festivals and events such as the Formula One Prix. Justin Bieber, Lionel Ritchie, Mariah Carey and Enrique Iglesias have played events in the country.

It has also had a history of artists canceling shows due to their known abuses of human, women and LGBTQ rights.

In 2019, Nicki Minaj pulled out of her headlining set at the Jeddah World Fest after receiving backlash from the Human Rights Foundation. “While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” Minaj said.

Rod Stewart canceled his performance in 2020 as part of the Winter at Tantora Festival.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz