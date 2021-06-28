Tecate Pa’l Norte Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Tame Impala and Chet Faker

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 4:08 PM

Mexico’s Tecate Pa’l Norte festival announced its 2021 lineup, featuring Foo Fighters and Tame Impala as headliners. It’s slated for November 12-13 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, MX.

Other artists on the bill include Alejandro Fernández, Babasónicos, Chet Faker, Claptone, El Tri, Foster the People, Galantis, Juanes, The Kooks, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Mon Laferte, Piso 21 + Mau y Ricky, Sublime With Rome, The Whitest Boy Alive, Boy Pablo, Elliot Moss, Paloma Mami and many more. Most of the lineup can be found on the poster below.

Tickets are set to go on-sale on Monday, July 5 through Ticketmaster. More information about the festival can be found here.

Foo Fighters have been announced for all sorts of upcoming festivals, including BottleRock, Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and New Orleans Jazz Fest. They’ve already played a couple of shows this year to fully-vaccinated audiences at Agoura Hills, California’s Canyon Club as well as Madison Square Garden’s first full-capacity show since the COVID-19 lockdown began. The vaccination requirement drew some protests from anti-vaxxers, but the band was able to have two solid shows with setlists including a cover of Queen’s “Somebody To Love” and Radiohead’s “Creep.” They also revealed plans to release a Bee Gees covers album called Hail Satin as The Dee Gees. In case that’s not enough news for the year, Foo Fighters released their latest album Medicine at Midnight in February 2021, were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and are set to go on a short 25th anniversary tour soon.

Tame Impala is likewise set to headline several festivals this year and next, such as Life Is Beautiful 2021, Firefly Festival 2021 and NOS Primavera Sound Porto 2022. Last week, they revealed rescheduled tour dates for a 2021 North American tour they’re teasing as “Rushium Phase I Trials.” They released their latest album The Slow Rush in February 2020.

Chet Faker recently returned to the name he rose to fame with after releasing music under his birth name Nick Murphy from 2016-2020. He has a new album called Hotel Surrender set to be released on July 16 via Detail Records, featuring singles like “Low,” “Get High,” “Whatever Tomorrow” and “Feel Good.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela