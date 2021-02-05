Chet Faker Gets Trippy In Expressionistic Music Video For “Get High”

Home News Ariel King February 5th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Chet Faker has released his new single “Get High” alongside a self-made music video. Nick Murphy, the artist behind the Chet Faker persona, revived the project last year and released the single “Low” last October.

“Get High” features flowing imagery reminiscent of expressionist paintings as Murphy’s image sits and plays the piano, thick brushstrokes swirling around him. The track itself carries a bright and upbeat melody, the colorful piano bringing joyful tunes. Murphy croons “Get High,” as his head bounces in the clouds. “I want to survive/I just want to think about myself,” he sings.

“Sometimes you just need a break,” Murphy said in a press statement. “I find myself wanting to escape for a little while and the song sort of showed up on its own.”

Murphy returned with Chet Faker for the first time in five years last October, releasing the single “Low.” Since leaving Chet Faker on hiatus, Murphy has had a string of releases under his given name, including 2019’s Run Fast Sleep Naked and 2020’s Music for Silence. Murphy has also released a slew of singles over the past few years, including “Dangerous” and “Sanity” in 2019, and “Medication” and “I’m Ready” in 2017.

As Chet Faker, Murphy released the album Work in 2015, which was led by the single “1998.” In 2013, Murphy joined forces with EDM producer Flume for the collaborative EP Lockjaw, which featured the singles “Drop the Game,” “What About Us” and “This Song Is Not About A Girl.”

Photo credit: Owen Ella