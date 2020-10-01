Nick Murphy Revives Chet Faker with Video First New Song in Five Years Under the Moniker “Low”

Home News Matt Matasci October 1st, 2020 - 9:00 PM

Nick Murphy

In 2015 Nick Murphy, the Australian that at the time went by the stage name Chet Faker, announced that he would be going by his given name going forward. In the five years since he’s been busy releasing music under his birth name, including Run Fast Sleep Naked in 2019 and the surprise album Music for Silence in 2020.

Now, he’s going back to the roots of his musical career by re-launching the name Chet Faker. The first piece of music we get under the reignited moniker is a song called “Low” and its simple video that features the singer and producer in front of an ever-changing backdrop. The mid-tempo song features a laid-back beat and a smooth funkiness that Murphy’s productions have become known for. His voice adds a touch of blue-eyed soul

“Just because I feel low right now, doesn’t mean all that I’ve got has run out,” says Murphy in the opening lines of “Low,” serving as the re-introduction to the Chet Faker name. The song is being released on his own label Detail Records in partnership with ADA/Warner and BMG Australia.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer