NOS Primavera Sound Porto Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Slowdive, Gorillaz and Tame Impala

Primavera Sound Barcelona’s sister festival in Portugal, NOS Primavera Sound, has announced their 2022 lineup. Headliners for NOS Primavera Sound include Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Pavement, Beck and Gorillaz.

Since Primavera Sound Barcelona will be a massive two-week event from June 2-12, and NOS Primavera Sound is also set for that second weekend, June 9-11, the two events will share many of the same artists. All of NOS’ headliners will also be performing at the Barcelona event, mostly during the first weekend, although Gorillaz and Tame Impala will be playing both weekends.

Other artists playing the Portugal event include Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira, DIIV, black midi, Japanese Breakfast, King Krule, Slowdive, Shellac, Khruangbin, Dinosaur Jr., Jawbox, Cigarettes After Sex, 100 Gecs, Rina Sawayama, Jehnny Beth, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Special Request, Beach Bunny, Black Coffee, Mura Masa, María José Llergo, Holy Nothing, Earl Sweatshirt, Jamila Woods, Helada Negro, Om, Dry Cleaning, Pile, Penelope Isles and Little Simz, among many others. The full lineup can be found on the poster below.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 4, at 12:00 p.m. Western European Time. The festival will be held at its typical location at the Parque da Cidade in Porto, Portugal.

Like with the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Barcelona events, NOS Primavera Sound was canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns both years, meaning it last took place in 2019. Artists that headlined that year’s event included Solange, J Balvin, Stereolab, James Blake, Coutney Barnett and Interpol. The festival had announced their 2020 lineup before the event was canceled due to COVID-19, which would’ve featured some of the artists from the newly-announced 2022 lineup. Headliners planned for that event included Tyler, The Creator, Beck, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Pavement and King Krule.

In place of the in-person event that Primavera Sound Barcelona would’ve normally held this year, Primavera Sound hosted a series of small socially-distanced in-person concerts beginning in April 2021. Some of the artists playing the shows included songwriter José González, garage-rock band Mujeres and Flamenco-inspired pop group Califato 3/4. Primavera Sound is also making up for the two years of cancelations by expanding the Barcelona festival to two weeks long, since it’s usually only one weekend.

