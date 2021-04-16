Chet Faker Announces New Album Hotel Surrender For July 2021, Shares First Single “Whatever Tomorrow”

Home News Caroline Fisher April 16th, 2021 - 11:04 PM

Australian singer/songwriter Nick Murphy, known by his stage moniker Chet Faker, has announced the release of his new album, Hotel Surrender, for July 16, 2021 via Detail Records in partnership with BMG. Alongside this announcement comes a new single and accompanying music video from the album, titled “Whatever Tomorrow.”

In regards to the new album, Murphy explains, “I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey. Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic.” He goes on to say, “You’ve got to find some light—or sometimes dark, whatever’s right—and share it.”

Watch the video for “Whatever Tomorrow” here:

Mellow and groovy, “Whatever Tomorrow” highlights Murphy’s signature sound. Lyrics like “Only now I’m told / With pictures in the dark / There’s a place to live / Where my chest don’t start,” capture the upcoming album’s exploratory concept.

As viewers travel through space, the psychedelic and trippy music video compliments the song’s ambient sound, and embodies its existential lyrical themes.

After deciding to make the transition to using his given name in 2015, the artist reignited his stage name in 2020 to release his single “Low.” The artist released a music video for his single under Chet Faker titled “Get High,” in February of this year. Both tracks are from Murphy’s upcoming album under Chet Faker, Hotel Surrender.

In 2019, Murphy released a special live version of his song “Dangerous” from his sophomore album, Run Fast Sleep Naked. The album, released in April of 2019, features the track “Sanity,” which was accompanied by a music video directed by Oscar Zabala.

The artist’s 2017 EP, Missing Link, features tracks like “I’m Ready” and “Medication.” Murphy played Ottawa’s City Folk Festival in 2018, which also featured sets from artists like David Byrne and The Decemberists.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela