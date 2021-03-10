Life is Beautiful Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Billie Eilish and Tame Impala

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2021 - 2:30 PM

Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful music festival has announced its 2021 lineup, which will feature alternative pop artist St. Vincent, pop star Billie Eilish and rock outfit Tame Impala. As of press time, social-distancing details have not been revealed for the upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place from September 17 to 19 in Las Vegas’ historic Downtown district.

Other prominent acts who have been confirmed for this year’s lineup include A$AP Rocky, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Gorgon City, Purity Ring, White Reaper, Green Day, Young Thug, HAIM, Brittany Howard, Earthgang, Death from Above 1979, Remi Wolf and Jamila Woods. There are currently 3-day GA, VIP, VIP+, All-In tickets and shuttle passes available here.

“We have always put the health, safety, and security of our community first,” Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful, said in a statement to Complex. “As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music.”‘

Event organizers chose to skip Life Is Beautiful 2020 before a lineup announcement was made. The event isn’t the only major festival set to take place this year, as San Francisco’s Outside Lands also skipped 2020 to prepare for a 2021 event this August. Past lineups have included The Gorillaz, MGMT, blink-182, Death Cab for Cutie, Vince Stapes, The Black Keys, Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, The Killers and Stevie Wonder.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer