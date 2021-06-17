Foo Fighters Become The Dee Gees for New Bee Gees Cover Album Hail Satin

Home News Roy Lott June 17th, 2021 - 5:29 PM

Foo Fighters are getting groovy this summer for Record Store Day. The band has announced that they will be releasing a new Bee Gee’s cover album called Hail Satin, under the moniker Dee Gees. The newly formed disco band’s album will be released July 17 and was recorded entirely at the 606 studio. It will have an A Side and B Side. The A-Side will see the group cover some Bee Gee classics including “You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” “More Than A Woman” and Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” while side B literally rocks the party with live at 606 renditions of roughly half of Foo Fighters latest album MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT.

The album will be released on a limited edition vinyl album packaged era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve. Fans can purchase the album at participating stores provided at the record store day’s website.

As the Foo Fighters, the band recently performed an intimate gig at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA for fully vaccinated fans. With a capacity of 610 people, it was the first show for the Canyon Club at full capacity. It also saw the band perform a cover of Queen’s 1976 classic “Somebody To Love,” with Taylor Hawkins on vocals. They will also be the first band or artist to perform at the Madison Square Garden at full capacity since the pandemic later this year.

Hail Satin Tracklist:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

1. You Should Be Dancing

2. Night Fever

3. Tragedy

4. Shadow Dancing

5. More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE at 606:

1. Making A Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Waiting on a War

4. No Son of Mine

5. Cloudspotter

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz