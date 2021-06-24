New Orleans Jazz Fest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Stevie Nicks

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 24th, 2021 - 5:33 PM

New Orleans Jazz Fest is planning their 2021 return with a two-weekend event featuring hundreds of artists, according to Consequence Sound. Jazz Fest was unable to happen last summer due to pandemic restrictions and has even had to postpone this year’s event till the fall.

Jazz Fest has released the preliminary lineup, featuring notable artists such as Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Randy Newman, The Black Crowes, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Tank and The Bangas, Ziggy Marley playing the songs of Bob Marley, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello & The Imposters and many more.

The event will take place on October 8-17 at the Fairground Race Course in New Orleans. General admission and VIP tickets are available now here, with single-day tickets going on sale in July.

The weekend-by-weekend artist breakdown can be found below.

October 8 – 10:

Dead & Company, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Black Crowes, Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Wu-Tang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, The Revivalists, Ludacris, Ziggy Marley: Songs of Bob Marley, Randy Newman, Tank and The Bangas, Galactic, David Sanborn, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbeque Swingers, Chris Isaak, Cyril Neville, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Charlie Musselwhite, Arturo Sandoval, Martha Redbone Roots Project, Ricky Skaggs, Doug Kershaw, Boyfriend, El Gran Combo, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Tab Benoit, Leo Nocentelli, Anders Osborne, Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters, Little Freddie King, Kathy Taylor and Favor, Tribute to Bessie Smith, Nicholas Payton, Deacon John, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians, We are One and Divine Ladies Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs and hundreds more.

October 15 – 17:

Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, H.E.R., Norah Jones, Tedeschi Trucks Band, The Beach Boys, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jon Batiste, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Brittany Howard, Irma Thomas, Melissa Etheridge, The Isley Brothers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones, Ledisi, Tower of Power, Big Freedia, Keb’ Mo’ Band, PJ Morton, Playing for Change Band, Samantha Fish, Terence Blanchard feat. The E-Collective, Rebirth Brass Band, Shovels & Rope, Asleep at the Wheel, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, The Radiators, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Davell Crawford, Puss N Boots, The Campbell Brothers, Jermaine Landrum & Abundant Praise Revival Choir, The Roots of Music Marching Crusaders, Tribute to Dr. John, The Count Basie Orchestra, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Ronnie Lamarque and hundreds more.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz