Watch Dave Chappelle Sing Radiohead’s “Creep” with Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden Show

Ellie Lin June 21st, 2021 - 12:23 PM

Madison Square Garden saw its first live music performance at full capacity since March 2020 last night when the Foo Fighters took the stage. They were joined by comedian Dave Chappelle, who covered their iconic song “Creep.”

Dave Chappelle, who covers “Creep” often, joined Foo Fighters onstage to raucous applause. “If you know the words, sing it with me,” he said, before launching into the song.

