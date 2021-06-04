Chet Faker Grooves to “Feel Good” in New Video

Home News Kaido Strange June 4th, 2021 - 12:20 PM

Australian pop singer Chet Faker has released a new music video for his song “Feel Good”, from his upcoming album Hotel Surrender. This is the fourth single from his upcoming album which is due out July 16, 2021.

The video begins with Chet Faker (aka Nick Murphy) finding a cassette tape on a desert road. The video is entirely silent until he plays the cassette tape. We then see Faker gliding on the road wearing roller-skates, in a dress that animates whenever the chorus comes on. The song itself is quite a nice pop tune. It’s low beats and slow rhythm makes it a nice chill song, perhaps one that’s ready for post-pandemic life.

Faker released two previous tracks in March 2020 entitled, “Low” and “Get High”, which will be on the upcoming album. His previous release tied it to the announcement of his upcoming album Hotel Surrender. This would make it the fourth single from the album. The album is to have 10 tracks on it.

Last year, Faker stated that he would go back to his moniker of “Chet Faker” after using his real name Nick Murphy.

Photo credit Owen Ela.