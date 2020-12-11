Here Is Every Song In The Soundtrack For Cyberpunk 2077, Including A$AP Rocky, HEALTH, Metz And More

Home News Maia Anderson December 11th, 2020 - 10:30 PM

The full soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077, the new video game from Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red, has been released and features new music from Grimes, A$AP Rocky, HEALTH, Metz and more. The soundtrack is split up into two volumes, the first released digitally on Dec. 11 and the second one scheduled to be released Dec. 18.

All of the artists on the soundtrack perform under pseudonyms heard on the in-game radio station. Grimes performs under the name Lizzy Wizzy, a popstar character she voices in the game. Her song from the game, “Delicate Weapon,” was released Friday, an ethereal sounding track with a combination of elements from pop and electronic.

A$AP Rocky performed under the name TELO$ for his track, called “Flacko Locko” which will be released next week. Metz’ song, “Summer of 2016” will also be released next week. Metz performs under the name “Blood and Ice” in the game.

HEALTH’s song, called “Major Crimes,” also utilizes many electronic pop elements but is a slower, creeping song with deep bass lines and occasional build-ups and beat drops.

The soundtrack also features songs from Pissed Jeans, Man Man, The Unfit, The Armed, Converge, Tomb Mold, Deafkids, Rhys Fulbur and Blue Stahli.

A partial track list for the soundtrack had been released Nov. 18, and several of the songs have been released throughout the last year. On Nov. 12, hip hop duo Run The Jewels released “No Save Point,” which is featured on the Cyberpunk soundtrack. The duo perform under the pseudonym “Yankee and the Brave,” the same name as a track from their album RTJ4, which was released earlier this year.

Refused, who teamed up with CD Projekt Red to create several songs for the soundtrack as the band SAMURAI, released the songs “A Like Supreme” in August and “The Ballad of Buck Ravers” in June.

Cyberpunk 2077, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2020, is a first-person role-playing video game that was originally announced in 2012 but has faced several delays to release. It is a first-person, open-world RPG that began as a tabletop role playing game franchise set in the fictional Night City, located on the west coast of California between Los Angeles and San Francisco. It takes place in the year 2077, a time when global megacorporations have taken over the main world’s capital and power structures as the former global superpowers collapsed.

The game had 8 million copies pre-ordered ahead of its release and became the biggest PC game launch of all time with 5 million PC pre-orders. The game has received some criticism since its release as it doesn’t have an in-game seizure warning. It also previously received pushback after it was revealed that the game may use microtransactions to monetize the multiplayer mode despite reports that it wouldn’t have microtransactions.

Grimes has also released a surprise DJ mix album as her character Lizzy Wizzy from the game called This story is dedicated to all those cyberpunks who fight against injustice and corruption every day of their lives! (DJ Mix). It features music from her as well as mashups of Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Ariana Grande.

In October, Grimes teamed up with tech company Endel on an AI-powered lullaby project that combines her vocals and music with personalized sounds from an algorithm. It’s currently available on Endel’s iOS app and will soon be available through Android and on Amazon’s Alexa.

In April, Grimes released a music video for her song “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone,” which was shot in front of a blank green screen. She included links in the description of the video for fans to download some of the green screen footage to create their own version of the video.

In November, music festival Rolling Loud Miami announced an in-person 2021 event with A$AP Rocky listed as one of the headliners alongside Travis Scott and Post Malone. In August the festival announced it will also make a European debut in 2021 with a festival in Portugal. A$AP Rocky is also in that lineup, alongside Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

Los Angeles rock band HEALTH released its latest album, DISCO4 :: PART I in October, the first song called CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0. The band announced the album in September, which features collaborations with Full of Hell, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA and 100 gecs. In July, the band teamed up with Full of Hell to release the song “Full of Health.”

Earlier this week, Canadian punk rock band Metz released a new music video for their song “Framed by the Comet’s Tail,” which was featured on their most recent album Atlas Vending. The album, which the band announced in July, was released Oct. 9

The Unfit released their self-titled debut album in June. That month, mxdwn premiered the music video for their song “No Culture.”

Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 1

“No Save Point” – Run The Jewels (Yankee and the Brave) “BM” – SOPHIE & shygirl (Clockwork Venus) “Kill Kill” – Le Destroy (The Bait) “Metamorphosis” – Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna) “Dinero” – Konrad OldMoney feat. Cerberus (7 Facas) “When It’s War” – Deadly Hunta, Maro Music (Footage Missing) “Night City Aliens” – The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts) “I Won’t Let You Go” – Converge (Shattered Void) “Friday Night Fire Fight” – Aligns (Rubicones) “Adaptive Manipulator” – Tomb Mold (Bacillus) “Selva Pulsatil” – Deafkids (Tainted Overlord)

Featured image: Mauricio Alvarado