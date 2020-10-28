Grimes Wants to Help You Get to Sleep with AI-Powered Lullaby in Collaboration with Endel

Home News Aaron Grech October 28th, 2020 - 4:55 PM

Alternative pop artist Grimes has teamed up with Endel for an AI-Powered lullaby project, which combined the performer’s vocals and music blended with personalized sounds from an algorithm. This AI lullaby is available through Eldel’s iOS app until December 23 and will be available through Android and Alexa before 2021.

A video of the lullaby has also been released, with minimalist footage showing the outline of a face. This lullaby is brief, clocking in at a minute and a half, filled with ambient soundscapes and a mysticism that stretches beyond this world.

“I think, if approached properly, AI has the ability to radically fix our world,” Grimes said in a press release. “I appreciate Endel because they represent the growing trend of humane technology. I hope that the fields of AI safety, research, philosophy, as well as humane AI and spiritual technology etc. can grow a lot in the coming years. We’ll need it!”

Grimes has been a strong advocate for AI, stating that its advancement would eventually end to the end of human-only art. These comments provoked controversy from fellow performer Zola Jesus, who criticized Grimes’ statements on Twitter.

Back in February Grimes released an acoustic song “Delete Forever,” which was written in remembrance of the late rapper Lil Peep, who passed away in 2017 from an opioid overdose. Later that month she released a song called “Idoru” and released a music video for “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone” in front of a green screen, which allowed fans to make their own edits of the video. Her son with Elon Musk was also born earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela