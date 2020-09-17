HEALTH Announces New Album DISCO4 :: PART I Compiling Collaborations with Full of Hell, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA and More for October 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott September 17th, 2020 - 11:18 PM

Rock band HEALTH has announced that their new album DISCO4 :: PART I, is set for an October 16 release via Loma Vista Recordings. The 12 track album features collaborations with Full of Hell, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA and 100 gecs. See the full tracklist below. It’s current singles, “Full of Health” was released earlier this year, with the other song “Delicious Ape” featuring Xiu Xiu releasing late last year.

In a press release, the band talked about the upcoming album. “In the past each HEALTH LP has been accompanied by a corresponding remix record. This time, despite being called DISCO 4 in the interest of continuity, we offer you a collection of original collaborations with artists we admire. Also, FUCK 2020.”

DISCO4 :: PART I follows HEALTH’s high-fidelity ranked LP, VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR, released last year as well as the score to the video game Grand Theft Auto Online: Arena War Official Soundtrack. HEALTH has also released his collaborations with JPEGMAFIA for their song “Hate You” and “Judgement Night” featuring Ghostemane. Both songs are set to appear on the upcoming LP.

After forming in 2005, HEALTH git their first recognition from fellow band Crystal Castles after performing a remix of their song “Crimewave” in 2007. The group then released their first remix album, Health//Disco in 2008 as well as opening for Nine Inch Nails that same year. The band consists of frontman Jake Duzsik, John Famiglietti on bass and BJ Miller on drums.

DISCO4 :: PART I Tracklist:

1. CYBERPUNK 2.0.2.0

2. BODY/PRISON featuring Perturbator

3. POWER FANTASY featuring 100 gecs

4. JUDGEMENT NIGHT featuring Ghostemane

5. INNOCENCE featuring Youth Code

6. FULL OF HEALTH featuring Full of Hell

7. COLORS featuring The Soft Moon

8. HATE YOU featuring JPEGMAFIA

9. D.F. LOOKS featuring Brothel

10. MASS GRAVE featuring Soccer Mommy

11. DELICIOUS APE featuring Xiu Xiu

12. HARD TO BE A GOD featuring NOLIFE.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat