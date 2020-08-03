Rolling Loud to Make European Debut with 2021 Portugal Festival Featuring A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa

Home News Ariel King August 3rd, 2020 - 9:17 PM

Rolling Loud will make their European debut in 2021 with a festival in Portugal. The inaugural lineup will feature Snoop Dogg, Future, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky and more. The festival had originally been planned for 2020, however was forced to be postponed amid concerns for COVID-19. Rolling Loud Portugal will take place on Praia da Rocha Beach in Portamao from July 6-8 next summer.

The majority of the original lineup remains, with Aleesha, Chinese Kitty, City Girls, Digga D, Dinos, Donmonique, Ivorian Doll, Jack Harlow, K Kamp, K. Charles, Kenny Mason, Lava La Rue, Like Duke, Lil Skies, Lil Yachty, Maxo Kream, Priestess, Rubi Rose, Shoreline Mafia and Youngboy Never Broke Again being added to the new lineup. Giggs Lil Baby, Lil Mosey, Piruka, Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch will not be appearing on the 2021 Portugal lineup.

In 2019, Rolling Loud expanded to both New York and Hong Kong. The festival has annual shows in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Miami, with the festival headliners consisting some of the biggest names in rap.

Late last year, A$AP Rocky returned to Sweden and performed in a cage, the show being his first in the country since being locked in a Swedish prison last August. Wiz Khalifa spent last summer touring the United States in support of his mixtape, Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young. Meanwhile, Future released a studio album, The Wizrd and a mixtape titled Save Me last year. He had also performed at 2019’s Rolling Loud in Los Angeles.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado