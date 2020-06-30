Refused Releases New Song “The Ballad of Buck Ravers” As Fictional Band Samurai from Cyberpunk 2077

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 6:46 PM

Influential punk band Refused were tapped last year to be the fictional band Samurai, who will be included in the upcoming CD Projekt Red videogame Cyberpunk 2077. While the game’s release date was pushed back once again earlier this month, Refused have released another song as Samurai titled “The Ballad of Buck Ravers.”

“The Ballad of Buck Ravers” is an anthemic heavy metal tinged song, with a confident and strong vocal performance by the band’s lead vocalist Dennis Lyxzén, on top of catchy guitar chords and war like drum beat. The track blends in elements of Refuse’s punk influences, with a more charged attitude that fits in with the dystopian themes of the Cyberpunk franchise.

Cyberpunk began as a tabletop role playing game franchise set in the fictional Night City, located on the west coast of California between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The game takes place in an era when global megacorprations have taken over the main world’s capital and power structures, as the former global superpowers collapsed.

The game began development soon after the release of The Witcher 3 back in 2017 and is set to feature a plethora of musical guests for its soundtrack including hip hop duo Run The Jewels, alternative pop artist Grimes and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The game is currently being crafted for the current generation of consoles, the Xbox One and the PS4 and will not be launching an upgraded version at launch for the next generation of consoles, which are set to be released this year. New gameplay, trailer and story details were announced at a recent event for the game, while a comic will also be released alongside the game.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat