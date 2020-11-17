Rolling Loud Miami Announces In-Person 2021 Festival and Headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky

Home News Aaron Grech November 17th, 2020 - 11:34 AM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Rolling Loud Miami has announced an in-person 2021 event, which is currently scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida from May 7 to May 9. This lineup will retain as much of their postponed 2020 lineup as possible, including its headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky

“We’re really excited to get back to producing Rolling Loud around the world, starting with our flagship Miami show in May,” says Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif. “This year has been tough for us all, but I believe that when we are able to finally come together again in 2021, our collective spirits will be high once again.”

Despite the pandemic, Rolling Loud is continuing on with its mission to expand and become an international festival, as its 2021 Portugal event featuring A$AP Rocky once again, Future and Wiz Khalifa, is scheduled to take place next June. That event was also scheduled for this year, however it was also postponed due to the pandemic.

A$AP Rocky has been a mainstay at many of these events, with the rapper making an appearance during the fest’s inaugural 2019 lineup last year. That year the fest also planned to expand into Asia with the announcement of a Hong Kong show.

The fest has held events in Oakland, Los Angeles and Sydney, Australia during the past few years. Rolling Loud places an emphasis on hip hop music, with past performers including Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Migos, G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, Juice WRLD and Lil Wayne.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado