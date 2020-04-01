Grimes Shoots New Video for “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone” in Front of a Green Screen and Encourages Fans to Create Their Own Version

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 12:08 PM

Alternative pop artist Grimes has released a new music video titled “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone,” which was shot in front of a blank green screen. The performer included various links in the description for the video, where they can download some of the green screen footage, along with stems from the track, which will allow fans to create their own version of the music video, or create their own edits of the song.

“You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone” features a gritty bassline pounding rock drums, electric guitar riffsand eclectic synth lines, creating a mix of rock and electronic pop music. Grimes’ voice shows incredible range as she goes from her straightforward delivery to a more sultry voice, which changes flawlessly with the instrumental. The performer opens up the video donned in a black kimono, with some mechanical wings attached to her back, while she holds a samurai sword in her hand.

“We shot 5 of these greenscreen “lyric videos” so we could have visuals for the album (doing our regular intensive videos in my state didn’t seem super wise etc etc). But obvs w delete forever we started messing around in post and making better stuff than we thought we could,” she explained. “Anyhow – Because we’re all in lockdown we thought if people are bored and wanna learn new things, we could release the raw components of one of these for anyone who wants to try making stuff using our footage.”

Grimes released a music video for her track “Idoru,” back in February. This song was originally featured on her latest studio album release Miss Anthropocene. She recently made some stylistic changes to her sound with her track “Delete Forever” a more acoustic song which served as a tribute to the late Lil Peep.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela