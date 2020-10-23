Run The Jewels Run From Robot Nazi Police In New Animated Video For “yankee and the brave (ep. 4)”

Home News Roy Lott October 23rd, 2020 - 8:06 AM

Run The Jewels has released a new video for their track “yankee and the brave (ep. 4)” from their much critically acclaimed, high-fidelity ranked album RTJ4 released earlier this year. The animated visual was directed by Sean Solomon with animation by Titmouse. The action-packed video shows Mike and El being pulled into a stand off with a robotic police force. Titmouse founder and president Chris Prynoski stated in a press release that “Killer Mike and El-P would f*** up some robot cops in real life, so I consider this animated music video for ‘Yankee and the Brave’ a documentary – that documents the future. The prophecy of Run The Jewels has flowed through the Titmouse animators’ hearts and into their pencils. You can watch it before it happens as magical, moving drawings.” Check it out below.

The song and video serve as the follow-up to the duo’s previously released track “Out of Sight” featuring 2 Chainz as well as their Travis Barker collaboration “Forever.” They most recently performed the entirety of their latest album for their Holy Calamavote televised concert special, which made its debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max this past Saturday. The concert film marked the first-ever performance of RTJ4, and included special appearances from Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, Gangsta Boo, Greg Nice, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum Josh Homme and Eric Andre, who acted as the event’s official Master of Ceremonies.

Killer Mike and El-P are now gearing up for their appearance at Adult Swims virtual Adult Swim Festival, where they will premiere a special music video for the Cyberpunk 2077 videogame, which is set to be released on November 19.