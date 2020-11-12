Run The Jewels Shares New Video for “No Save Point” from Cyberpunk 2077

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 12th, 2020 - 8:04 PM

Run The Jewels debuted a new single called “No Save Point,” their contribution to the soundtrack for the long-anticipated video game, Cyberpunk 2077. It’s the rap duo’s first new song since the release of RTJ4, their politically-relevant album from the start of June this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person role-playing video game that is being developed by CD Projekt, who also created The Witcher franchise. It was initially announced in 2012, but has experienced several delays.

“No Save Point” was inspired by the game as well as the cyberpunk genre at large. In the first verse, El-P raps, “A note like a broken electrical pulse hum/For the done, for the scum of the circuitry on the run/Haven’t seen the sun with the naked eye much/So the neon is my God and it shine on the numb.” El-P’s production is built around a distorted riff and busy drums.

There’s an energetic instrumental break before the second of the two verses. Killer Mike’s verse alludes directly to the Official E3 2019 trailer for the game, with lyrics about “a bullet-riddled Mercedes” and Keanu Reeves, who was revealed to play the part of one of the main characters in the game.

A music video for the track will premiere tomorrow, November 13 at 11:25 p.m. as part of the Adult Swim Festival. It was directed by Mike Diva and will be viewable at adultswim.com.

There will also be a limited Run the Jewels x Cyberpunk 2077 merch collection made available this weekend. They will be selling a heavyweight hoodie, several t-shirts and some additional accessories.

Run the Jewels have released several music videos since RTJ4 came out, including “Out of Sight” featuring 2 Chainz and “yankee and the brave (ep. 4).” They also guested on a new Travis Barker song called “Forever” in August. Late last month, they played RTJ4 in full during an Adult Swim live stream named Holy Calamavote, hosted by Eric Andre.





Photo credit: Owen Ela