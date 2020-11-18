Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Full Track List for Soundtrack Volumes I & II Featuring Grimes, HEALTH, Run The Jewels, Converge, SOPHIE and More

Home News Aaron Grech November 18th, 2020 - 8:44 PM

Cyberpunk 2077 revealed a roster of musicians that were set to be included for the game’s soundtrack back in 2019, and have officially revealed its tracklist today. While some names like A$AP Rocky didn’t make the final cut, the record is stacked with artists such as alternative pop artist Grimes, experimental electronic producer SOPHIE, hip hop duo Run The Jewels and hardcore punk band Converge.

Some of the other prominent artists included in this soundtrack are Ratboy, Shygirl, the Armed, HEALTH, Let’s Eat Grandma’s Rosa Walton and Nina Kraviz. Each of the artists will be given an in-universe name, with Grimes going by Lizzy Wizzy and the duo of SOPHIE and Shygirl appearing as Clockwork Venus.

The soundtrack will be accessible in-game via radio stations, similar to the way it operates in the Grand Theft Auto series of games. Volume I of this soundtrack will be released on December 11, while the second volume of the soundtrack will be released the following week on December 18. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated for a December 10 release.

Run The Jewels song from the upcoming soundtrack, “No Save Point,” was released last week. The duo will be going under the name Yankee and The Brave (which is also the title for one of their singles from their latest record, RTJ 4) for the soundtrack,

Hardcore punk outfit Refused have also been putting in extensive work for the soundtrack as the fictional in-game band Samurai. They have also released the songs “A Like Supreme,” and “The Ballad of Buck Ravers” for the videogame.

Radio Volume 1 tracklist

1. Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave): “No Save Point”

2. SOPHIE / Shygirl (Clockwork Venus): “BM”

3. Le Destroy (The Bait): “Kill Kill”

4. Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna): “Metamorphosis”

5. Konrad Oldmoney (7 Facas): “Dinero” [ft. Cerbeus]

6. Deadly Hunta / Maro Music (Footage Missing): “When It’s War’

7. The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts): “Night City Aliens”

8. Converge (Shattered Void): “I Won’t Let You Go”

9. Aligns (Rubicones): “Friday Night Fire Fight”

10. Tomb Mold (Bacillus): “Adaptive Manipulator”

11. Deafkids (Tainted Overlord): “Selva Pulsátil”

Radio Volume 2 tracklist

1. Namakopuri (Us Cracks): “PonPon Shit”

2. Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy): “Delicate Weapon”

3. Rat Boy (IBDY): “Who’s Ready for Tomorrow”

4. HEALTH (Window Weather): “Major Crimes”

5. Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins): “I Really Want to Stay at Your House”

6. Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova): “Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today”

7. Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy): “Hole in the Sun” [f. COS and Conway]

8. Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation): “History”

9. Poloz (Tinnitus): “On My Way to Hell”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela