Full of Hell and HEALTH Team Up for New Collaborative Song “Full of Health”

Home News Paige Willis July 15th, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Full of Hell and HEALTH have collaborated on a new song together called “Full Of Health.” Both bands are known for collaborating with other artists, but now they have collaborated together. Full of Hell is a metal band and HEALTH is an experimental rock and electric band and the two have combined their styles for this single.

As aforementioned, both bands are known for collaborating with other artists. HEALTH has collaborated with various artists including Jpegmafia, Ghostemane, and Xiu Xiu. Their collaboration with Jpegmafia was a single in February of 2019 called, “Hate You.” “Judgement Night,” is the titled of the collaboration between HEALTH and Ghostemane dated April of 2019. At the end of 2019 HEALTH released a single with Xiu Xiu named “Delicious Ape.”

Full Of Hell also has a couple of collaborations under their belts. Members of the band have also created a new collaborative band called Sightless Pit with members from other bands The Body and Lingua Ignota. The newly formed band released a new single in January of this year called “Kingscorpse.”



The single from the two bands is an even mix between the two styles of music. In the verses there is more of the style of Full Of Hell with in the verses. Stylistically the band Full Of Hell is a grind or sludge band that is executed within the song. However, the choruses are where HEALTH shows off their personal specialty. The melodic sounds of the choruses provide a nice contrast from the harshness of the scream in the verses. The two styles from each band have been well balanced in this new song.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat