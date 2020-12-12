Grimes Surprise Releases DJ Mix Album As Cyberpunk 2077 Character Lizzy Wizzy

Home News Maia Anderson December 12th, 2020 - 12:01 AM

Photo: Owen Ela

Grimes has released a surprise DJ mix album as her character Lizzy Wizzy from the newly-released video game Cyberpunk 2077. The album features club remixes of songs from her last album, Miss Anthropocene, as well as mashups of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande songs.

The album, which is called This story is dedicated to all those cyberpunks who fight against injustice and corruption every day of their lives! (DJ Mix), was released Dec. 11, just one day after Cyberpunk 2077 was released. In the game, Grimes voices cyborg popstar Lizzy Wizzy.

She announced the surprise mix on Instagram, writing “The cyborg popstar I play in CYBERPUNK2077 just released an album!” The album features electro, punk, hip-hop, indie-pop and more. It is currently available only on Apple Music.

Grimes’ song in Cyberpunk 2077, “Delicate Weapon,” was released Dec. 11. The first volume of the game’s soundtrack dropped the same day and the second is scheduled to drop Dec. 18. The game had 8 million copies pre-ordered ahead of its release and became the biggest PC game launch of all time with 5 million PC pre-orders.

In October, Grimes teamed up with tech company Endel on an AI-powered lullaby project that combines her vocals and music with personalized sounds from an algorithm. It’s currently available on Endel’s iOS app and will soon be available through Android and on Amazon’s Alexa. In April, she released a music video for her song “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone,” which was shot in front of a blank green screen. She included links in the description of the video for fans to download some of the green screen footage to create their own version of the video.

In May, Grimes and her partner Elon Musk introduced their child X Æ A-12 to the world and Grimes discussed the baby’s name on Twitter. In February, she released a music video for her song “Idoru,” from the album Miss Anthropocene, which came out the same month. That month, she also released the song “Delete Forever,” following the death of prominent SoundCloud rapper Lil Peep.

