Metz Announces New Album Atlas Vending for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “A Boat to Drown In”

Canadian punk outfit Metz have announced a new studio album titled Atlas Vending, which is set to be released on October 9 via Sub Pop Records. The band have also debuted the project’s first single “A Boat to Drown In,” which is also accompanied by a new video directed by Tony Wolski.

“A Boat To Drown In” opens up with a woman on a diner, who encounters a figure dressed as a teddy bear, who she falls in love with. The pair are shown going on a brief cross country adventure and rob a gas station, before the woman is shown driving alone in a disturbing psychedelic trance. The track’s instrumental is a blend of punk and shoe gaze, with overblown, yet catchy instrumentals and a punk vocal delivery from Alex Edkins.

“The song has a beautiful, crushing numbness to it that we wanted to mirror in the visual,” Wolski explained. “So we chose to romanticize our main character’s descent into her delusions of love and togetherness. At a time when everyone’s simultaneously coping with some sort of isolation, a story about loneliness—and the mania that comes with it—seems appropriate to tell.”

This upcoming project was co-produced by the trio and Ben Greenberg from the band Uniform, while Seth Manchester mixed and engineered the project at Machines with Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. This latest single follows their two previous song releases “Acid” and “Slow Decay,” which came out earlier this year. In February the group also debuted a cover of The Cramps’ “Call of the Wighat.”

Atlas Vending track list

1. Pulse

2. Blind Youth Industrial Park

3. The Mirror

4. No Ceiling

5. Hail Taxi

6. Draw Us In

7. Sugar Pill

8. Framed by the Comet’s Tail

9. Parasite

10. A Boat to Drown In

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado