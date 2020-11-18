Billy Corgan, Duff McKagan, Mark Lanegan, Mastodon and More to Play Live Stream Tribute Concert to Alice in Chains

Home News Aaron Grech November 18th, 2020 - 4:41 PM

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle have announced their tribute artist line-up for its annual Founders Award celebration, which will take place on December 1, 2020. This performance will honor the Seattle group Alice In Chains and will be broadcast at 6 p.m. PST on Amazon’s Twitch channel. Those who would like to RSVP for the upcoming event can do so here.

This event will feature performances from Ann Wilson, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Dallas Green of City and Colour, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Fishbone, Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Korn, Krist Novoselic of Nirvana and Giants in the Trees, Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees, Mad Season, Mastodon, Metallica, Nancy Wilson, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Lily Cornell Silver the daughter of Chris Cornell and Susan Silver.

The event will also host further appearances from Les Claypool, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

“As our principal fundraiser, Founders Award is always a special event for MoPOP and we’re thrilled this year to honor Alice In Chains and provide free access to this magical evening fans around the world,” MoPOP Executive Director Alexis Lee said in a press release. “We’re proud to call Alice In Chains hometown heroes but we know we share them with the world.”

Hailing out of the bourgeoning grudge movement coming out of Seattle in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Alice In Chains gained prominence alongside their contemporaries Soundgarden, Pearl Jam and Nirvana. Their last album Rainier Fog came out in 2018, while Magnetic Eye Records debuted a redux version of their 1992 record Dirt earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat