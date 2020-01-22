Billy Corgan Says He’s Working on 21 Songs for Upcoming Smashing Pumpkins Album

Home News Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 12:32 PM

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has been working on 21 songs for the band’s upcoming album which has yet to be titled and is described as “pretty different,” according to the frontman and NME. This album will be a follow-up to the group’s 2018 release Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, which ended an 18 year hiatus for the band.

“It’s currently 21 songs. I’ve been working on it for over a year. It’s pretty different — in a good way, I think,” Corgan stated in a video interview with a Nashville radio station. “Everybody that’s heard it likes it a lot, so that’s a good sign. We’re gonna do some touring.”

Corgan has been busy with his own solo work, and discussed his recent solo album, Cotillion, released under his birth name William Patrick Corgan, during the interview as well. Corgan embarked on a solo tour toward the end of last year in support of the project, where he played his latest solo work and cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Every Time the Sun Comes Up.” Corgan also teamed up with Korn frotnman Jonathan Davis last year for the single “You’ll Never Find Me,” featured on Korn’s album The Nothing.

The Smashing Pumpkins embarked on a tour in support of Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun back in 2018. This tour featured the band’s original members Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, however the band’s original bassist D’arcy Wretzky was noticeably absent and even removed from videos shown during the band’s live performances.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried