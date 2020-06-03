Former Nirvana Bassist Krist Novoselic Deactivates Twitter and Facebook After Facing Backlash for Social Media Post Praising Trump’s “Law and Order” Speech

Home News Aaron Grech June 3rd, 2020 - 11:01 PM

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has deactivated his Twitter and Facebook after facing criticism online for a Facebook status where he claimed that US President Donald Trump “knocked it out of the park” with his speech regarding the Black lives Matter protests occurring across the country. Novoselic later clarified this statement in a follow-up Facebook post, stating that he is an independent who does not endorse a major party or candidate, however this was added shortly before the account was deactivated.

Krist Novoselić, bass player of Nirvana says @realDonaldTrump knocked it out of the park with his speech and that Trump spoke to the desire of Americans to see peace in their communities. He also said rioters appear to be a leftist insurrection. Happy to see him say so publicly! pic.twitter.com/YQx08M3P78 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

Trump’s speech attracted criticism from many publications, due to his threats to send the military into the states to deal with riots and protests. In his original post Novoselic stated that Trump should not, and possibly could not send military troops to the states, but stated that Trump spoke to the desire of “Americans (who) want peace in their communities.”

Novoselic also stated that the violence as a result of these riots “appear as a leftist insurrection” and stated that if “patriot militias” engaged in this type of behavior that the left would welcome military intervention. This comment comes only a day after Trump declared that the loose knit organization Antifa, who’s name stands for anti-fascist, were a terrorist group. Antifa does not have any leadership or set political beliefs across all of its members, and while some publications have attributed the group to violent incidents, the FBI has reported that they were uninvolved with violence occurring during the George Floyd protests.

Novoselic performed alongside the surviving The Doors members in Los Angeles back in January.