Sammy Hagar Says He’s Willing to “Personally Get Sick and Even Die” If Necessary to Resume Touring

June 23rd, 2020

Former Van Halen lead vocalist Sammy Hagar has been vocal about his desire to tour with his old band, and laid out his extensive vision, which sees him, the band’s founding vocalist David Lee Roth, founding bassist Michael Anthony and Eddie and Alex Van Halen hitting the road next year. While the other band members have not commented on this vision for a tour, Hagar has ramped up his desire to hold a live performance once again, stating that he is willing to “get sick and even die” to kick start the concert industry.

Hagar made these comments during an interview with Rolling Stone, who asked various performers when they would feel safe touring once again. While many remarked that they would want to wait until a vaccine was developed or safety measures were put in place, Hagar stated that he would want to tour even if his life is at risk.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away,” Hagar told Rolling Stone. “I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes.”

Hagar’s plans for martyrdom are unlikely however, back in April a healthcare expert told the New York Times that concerts will probably not return until 2021, while states such as California have indicated that large scale events such as concerts will only be allowed during the final opening stages.

In the meantime, the health of other prominent Van Halen members remains a concern. Roth stated that Eddie Van Halen was “not doing well” at the beginning of the year, which occurred only a few months following Van Halen’s hospitalization from a severe reaction caused by cancer medication last fall.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado