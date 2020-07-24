Pearl Jam Announces Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King July 24th, 2020 - 7:17 PM

Pearl Jam have announced rescheduled tour dates for 2021, following the postponement of a tour in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Planning for a few dates in the United States, Pearl Jam will also be playing the Sea.Hear.Now music festival.

Pearl Jam will embark to tour Europe from mid-June until late-July, beginning in Holland and finishing off in the Czech Republic. The band will return to the United States in September, playing first in New Jersey before heading to California. Currently, the band has only scheduled two shows in the US, the bulk of their tour dates planned for Europe.

Due to the tour first being cancelled because of COVID-19, each tour date on Pearl Jam’s website has the asterisk that the dates are subject to change in the event that the pandemic continues into next summer. Much of Europe has flattened the curve in cases since the pandemic first started, while the US’ numbers have continued to increase every day.

Sea.Hear.Now has also been adding artists to their lineup. Pearl Jam remains the festival’s main headliner, however Cage the Elephant, The Beach Boys, Patti Smith, Phoebe Bridgers, Gang of Youths and Nahko and Medicine For The People do not appear on the new lineup.

Pearl Jam’s tour will see the band promoting their most recent album, Giganton, which the band had released back in March. Prior to the release of the album, Pearl Jam promoted Giganton by having fans call a hotline so they could hear a few of the new songs. The band also intends to play frontman Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival during the fall of 2021, the new dates for the festival featuring an identical lineup to the original.

Pearl Jam 2021 Tour Dates:

06/16/21 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Holland

06/17/21 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Holland

06/20/21 – Pinkpop Festival – Landgraaf, Holland

06/23/21 – Waldbuhne – Berlin, Germany

06/26/21 – Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari – Imola, Italy

06/29/21 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

07/01/21 – Rock Werchter Festival – Werchter, Belgium

07/04/21 – Lollapalooza Stockholm – Stockholm Sweden

07/06/21 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

07/14/21 – Budapest Arena – Budapest, Hungary

07/16/21 – Festhalle – Frankfurt, Germany

07/18/21 – Lallapalooza Paris – Paris, France

07/21/21 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

07/23/21 – Tauron Arena – Krakow, Poland

07/25/21 – O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

09/18/21 – Sea.Hear.Now Festival – Asbury Park, NJ

09/26/21 – Ohana Music Fest – Dana Point, CA

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried