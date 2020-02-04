Soundgarden Members Claim Ownership of Unreleased Songs In New Filing and Deny Withholding Payments from Vicky Cornell

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Alternative rock band Soundgraden have responded to Vicky Cornell’s lawsuit, regarding the ownership of unreleased material recorded by her late husband, Chris Cornell, who served as the band’s frontman. The band have denied witholding royalties from the widow, which was claimed in her original suit, and have also countered the claim that she was the sole owner of the seven unreleased recordings.

Vicky Cornell’s suit alleged that Chris Cornell recorded the tracks at his home studio in Florida, and claimed that their was no explicit agreement that these recordings were made for Soundgarden, making Cornell the exclusive owner. She further alleged that she agreed to share the song’s as long as she was allowed to be involved in the band’s marketing strategy for any possible album that would include these recordings, and if the band worked with a “trusted producer), which was revealed to be veteran producer Brendan O’ Brien in a new court document.

Band members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd, and the band’s business manager, Rit Venerus were the members specifically referred to in her lawsuit. The arty has denied all claims, and have argued that the unreleased recordings stem from writing and recording sessions that date back as far as 2015.

They have stated that Vicky Cornell referred to the unreleased recordings as the “SG files” and cite an email where she stated that her late husband was travelling for a new “SG record.” The band allege that these files were now recorded in Cornell’s home studio as his surviving wife has claimed but in Seattle and New York City and while touring.

“We don’t have possession of our own creative work,” Soundgarden said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

This isn’t the only suit that Vicky Cornell has filed since her husband’s death. Back in 2018 she filed a malpractice lawsuit against her husband’s former doctor, alleging that he did not properly examine the late performer.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat