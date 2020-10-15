Korn Share New Post-Apocalyptic Music Video for “Finally Free” in Collaboration With World of Tanks Blitz

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2020 - 10:03 PM

Korn has released a new music video for their track “Finally Free” from Korn’s latest album The Nothing. The visual also sees a special Halloween collaboration with World of Tanks Blitz and is set the stage for World of Tanks Blitz’s brand-new Halloween mode: Burning Games. In a press release, it is noted that the video’s world premiere is part of Convergence, a five-stage event in the widely popular cross-platform, free-to-play, team-based MMO action game that has more than 137 million downloads globally. From October 16th through October 24th all players can complete in-game challenges to uncover pieces of band artwork and extra special items.

Product Director of World of Tanks Blitz Andrey Ryabovol stated “Korn is the perfect partner for our Halloween event, and we can’t wait for rock fans and World of Tanks Blitz players to experience this exciting collaboration.”

Lead singer Jonathan Davis then stated “I really like World of Tanks Blitz. It’s true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there, and you don’t just jump in and start shooting.” He continued to say “I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock ’n’ roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand.” Check out the video below.

The new video follows their previously released psychologic video and single “Can You Hear Me” filmed by Elizabeth Mason. Previously released singles from the album include “You’ll Never Find Me” and “Cold.” The band is also set to play the rescheduled dates of their co-headling gigs with Faith No More Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA along with System of A Down, Helmet and Russian Circles.