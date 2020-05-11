Mark Lanegan’s Former Screaming Trees Bandmate Gary Lee Conner Describes Singer’s New Memoir as “Vicious and Petty”

Home News Aaron Grech May 11th, 2020 - 10:12 AM

Former Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner has only read a few pages of Sing Backwards And Weep, a memoir written by the band’s former frontman Mark Lanegan, and has now shared his initial reactions of the book on social media. Conner stated that while “many of the facts may be accurate” he considered the book to be “vicious and petty.”

Conner first acknowledged the band’s tumultuous history in the post, admitting that while they never really got along as friends, that the group managed to function as a unit. He also praised Mark stating that he “took the songs Van and I wrote and helped elevate them lyrically and vocally to a higher level,” which contributed to what he called the group’s “musical legacy.”

“I have only read a few pages of the book ( there is no way I could take more) and while many of the facts may be accurate, it is delivered with a venom that is perplexing,” Conncer explained in a Facebook post. “I moved far, far past all my problems and confrontations with Mark many years ago and airing all this now, after half a lifetime, in a very public forum, seems vicious and petty.”

Conner also explained that his most recent contact with Lanegan was via phonecall over 18 years ago, and explained that “Any history between the two of us ended when the band did.” Despite his response he also explained that he still loves the music he created with the outfit, although he has now ventured into his own separate career.

Screaming Trees broke up in the year 2000, and while they received major label attention through Epic Records, they never achieved the mainstream success of other large grunge era outfits such as Soundgarden during their career. Despite this, the band’s loyal underground following allowed their music to garner attention long after their dissolution.

Lanegan’s recent memoir also revived a spat between the performer and former Oasis co-lead frontman Liam Gallagher earlier this year via Twitter. The memoir’s accompanying album Straight Songs of Sorrow, came out on May 8th.

Read the full statement below:

A COMMENT ON MARK LANEGAN’S MEMOIR FROM GARY LEE CONNER

Mark Lanegan was in the Screaming Trees and it was a combination of us all that made it great. We did not ever get along like friends and sometimes it felt like we were enemies but we did work together. We all had mental and personal problems but somehow we managed to get around them to create a musical legacy that I am very proud of and that still seems to have many fans. Mark took the songs Van and I wrote and helped elevate them lyrically and vocally to a higher level. The sum total of us was a gestalt called Screaming Trees. Since the FaceBook group and page are band sites I will always post stuff about him as well as the other members.

I have only read a few pages of the book ( there is no way I could take more) and while many of the facts may be accurate, it is delivered with a venom that is perplexing. I moved far, far past all my problems and confrontations with Mark many years ago and airing all this now, after half a lifetime, in a very public forum, seems vicious and petty. I had one conversation on the phone in the last 18 years with Mark and in was very cordial. Any history between the two of us ended when the band did, in the year 2000.

I am not one to rest on my laurels and will continue making new music as I have been. However, I still love the of the music that the Screaming Trees made from the beginning to the end of our career. I am also humbled by the amount of support and enthusiasm from fans of the band and my solo music, thanks to you all. I will continue to celebrate our music with you for the rest of my life…