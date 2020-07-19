Jane’s Addiction Frontman Perry Farrell Announces New Boxset Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour For November 2020 Release

Queens, New York City-based rock icon, Perry Ferrell, recently announced a forthcoming new 9-vinyl boxset entitled Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour a 35 year solo retrospective slated for release November 6, via Last Man Music. Ferrell is famed singer-songwriter, musician and most notably the frontman of Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros and Satellite Party. Ferrell created the touring music festival Lollapalooza, initially acting as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction back in 1991.
According to a press release, Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour is “…68 tracks worth of Perry’s alt rock rarities and heart-pounding artistic explorations. The retrospective is served up in the form of a vinyl and collectible boxset and will be an art piece in its own right — in collaboration with fine artist, Zoltar This offering firmly puts his stake in the ground as the ‘Godfather of Alternative Rock.'”
Ferrell’s rock origins date back to the early 1980’s with the formation of his first post-punk group, Psi Com, before they disbanded in 1985. Ferrell would go on to form Jane’s Addiction and record three full-length studio albums with the alternative rock collective before their initial disbandment. From 1992 to 1998, Ferrell would go on to front Porno For Pyros recording two full-length studio albums together. From there he embarked on a solo career, releasing two solo album 2001’s Song Yet To Be Sung and last year’s Kind Heaven. Ferrell along with his wife Etty Lau Farrell created the short-lived side project Satellite Party, recording their debut studio album, 2007’s Ultra Payloaded.
The aforementioned press release furthers that, “…the boxset will also include a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoirs hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. In addition to the physical boxset, it will also be available in a limited track streaming and on August 7th available to pre-order downloadable 30 and 36 track limited versions. The Boxset pre-order includes a special cost-conscious ‘Half Now, Half on Release’ payment plan.” For further information, visit Ferrell’s official website.