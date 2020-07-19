Jane’s Addiction Frontman Perry Farrell Announces New Boxset Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour For November 2020 Release

Home News Peter Mann July 19th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Queens, New York City-based rock icon, Perry Ferrell, recently announced a forthcoming new 9-vinyl boxset entitled Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour a 35 year solo retrospective slated for release November 6, via Last Man Music. Ferrell is famed singer-songwriter, musician and most notably the frontman of Jane’s Addiction, Porno For Pyros and Satellite Party. Ferrell created the touring music festival Lollapalooza, initially acting as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction back in 1991.

According to a press release, Perry Ferrell- The Glitz; The Glamour is “…68 tracks worth of Perry’s alt rock rarities and heart-pounding artistic explorations. The retrospective is served up in the form of a vinyl and collectible boxset and will be an art piece in its own right — in collaboration with fine artist, Zoltar This offering firmly puts his stake in the ground as the ‘Godfather of Alternative Rock.'”

Ferrell’s rock origins date back to the early 1980’s with the formation of his first post-punk group, Psi Com, before they disbanded in 1985. Ferrell would go on to form Jane’s Addiction and record three full-length studio albums with the alternative rock collective before their initial disbandment. From 1992 to 1998, Ferrell would go on to front Porno For Pyros recording two full-length studio albums together. From there he embarked on a solo career, releasing two solo album 2001’s Song Yet To Be Sung and last year’s Kind Heaven. Ferrell along with his wife Etty Lau Farrell created the short-lived side project Satellite Party, recording their debut studio album, 2007’s Ultra Payloaded.

The aforementioned press release furthers that, “…the boxset will also include a Blu-ray featuring 12 uncompressed Dolby Atmos mixes from Kind Heaven and three brand new previously unreleased Atmos mixes, a photographic memoirs hardcover book, a bandana, plus two exclusive Zoltar prints. In addition to the physical boxset, it will also be available in a limited track streaming and on August 7th available to pre-order downloadable 30 and 36 track limited versions. The Boxset pre-order includes a special cost-conscious ‘Half Now, Half on Release’ payment plan.” For further information, visit Ferrell’s official website.

Perry Farrell: The Glitz ; The Glamour Boxset tracklisting:

I. Psi Com

Ho Ka Hey

Human Condition

Viola

City Of 9 Gates

Winds

II.& III. Song Yet to Be Sung

Happy Birthday Jubilee

Song Yet To Be Sung

Did You Forget

Shekina

Our Song

Say Something

Seeds

King Z

To Me

Nua Nua

Admit I

Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)

IV. & V. Satellite Party- Ultra Payloaded

Wish Upon A Dog Star

Only Love, Let’s Celebrate

Hard Life Easy

Kinky

The Solutionists

Awesome

Mr. Sunshine

Insanity Rains

Milky Ave

Ultra-Payloaded

Woman In The Window

VI. Kind Heaven

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness

Pirate Punk Politician

Snakes Have Many Hips

Machine Girl

One

Where Have You Been All My Life

More Than I Could Bear

Spend The Body

Let’s All Pray For This World

VII. & VIII. Remixes & Collaborations

Let’s All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)

Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)

The Solutionists (François K Brave Vocal Mix)

Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)

Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)

Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)

Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)

Oh The Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)

Wish Upon A Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)

Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)

IX. B-Sides, Rarities & New Music

Turn Over The World ft Starcrawler – Perry Farrell new music

Vast Visitation ft.recording of Jim Morrison – Perry Farrell new music

Cling To Life- Kind Heaven Orchestra- new music

Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra new music

Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) -from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

Rev – from the Perry Farrell album “Rev”

Go All The Way (Into The Twilight)- taken from “Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack”

Nasty Little Perv- from the Album “NCIS TV Soundtrack”

Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes

Kind Heaven Album

(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness

Pirate Punk Politician

Snakes Have Many Hips

Machine Girl

One

Where Have You Been All My Life

More Than I Could Bear

Spend The Body

Let’s All Pray For This World

Bonus Tracks

Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)

Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)

Love Feedback- Kind Heaven Orchestra New track

Photo credit: Brett Padelford