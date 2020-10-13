Metallica Announces November 2020 Helping Hands Live Stream Acoustic Concert

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 1:15 PM

Thrash metal legends Metallica have announced a new live stream acoustic concert called Helping Hands, which is in support of the charity All Within My Hands. This live stream will be a pay-per-view event, broadcast on November 14 at 2:00 p.m. PST, with tickets available here.

Ticketholders will be able to watch the event as many times as they want, up to 48 hours from when they first start the stream. The group will be streaming this event live from their Metallica HQ, located in San Rafael, California. There will be special merch bundles and VIP experiences available for this digital event, as well as select Helping Hands auction items, whose details will be revealed closer to the November date.

All Within My Hands was launched by the group as a non-profit in 2017, to help assist communities that supported the group. According to a press release this organization has donated $645,000 to COVID-19 related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, and has also assisted charities helping workers in the entertainment and hospitality industries who have been affected by the pandemic.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Metallica have been hard at work this year, and announced that they were working on a new record via Zoom and email. Back in August they held an Encore Drive-In Nights show across drive-in theaters in North America, where they broadcast a performance recorded at their headquarters once again. Band member’s recently spoke about their frontman James Hetfield’s stint in rehab, which delayed several shows last year.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado