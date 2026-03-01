Toadies Share Dynamic New Single & Video “The Charmer”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 1st, 2026 - 4:40 PM

Toadies have released a lively new song and video called “The Charmer,” giving fans a preview of their upcoming album with the same title, which will be out on May 1 through Spaceflight Records. The album was recorded in Chicago at Electrical Audio with Steve Albini, who has since passed away. Albini is known for his natural recording style, and this collaboration promises to bring Toadies back to their raw original sound.

“The Charmer” is a music album where lead singer Vaden Lewis shares his personal thoughts and feelings experienced during the pandemic’s digital isolation. The songs are simple, focusing on Lewis’s struggle with self-hate, represented by someone he calls “The Charmer.” Through the lyrics, he reveals his inner battle between feeling valued and relying on creativity for support. The video directed by Toadies guitarist Clark Vogeler acts like a diary, showing their recording time with Albini. Using simple cameras and careful filming, Vogeler highlights the realness of the sessions, showcasing how much the band prefers live recordings instead of modern studio techniques where music is made piece by piece. This method keeps Toadies’ energy alive and captures Albini at work—focused, authentic, and fully involved.

“The Charmer” also highlights the close connection between Toadies and Spaceflight Records, a music label from Austin that focuses on supporting artists. The release of this album through Spaceflight shows the band’s dedication to staying true to themselves and having creative freedom. The Toadies are going on a tour across the country to promote their album. They’ll be joined by artists like Local H and Sparta. Drummer Doni Blair is excited about playing with these bands, comparing it to a fun family road trip where there’s lots of energy and friendship.