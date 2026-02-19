Toadies Announce New Album The Charmer For May 2026 Release & Spring 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2026 - 7:07 PM

Today, Toadies has announced that their brand new studio album, The Charmer, will be out on May 1, through Spaceflight Records. The album was done with Steve Albini at Electrical Audio in Chicago and is among the few projects recorded with him before his unfortunate passing that have not yet been released. Another first for the Toadies is signing with the Austin-based label Spaceflight Records, a one of a kind non-profit record label. Founded by long-time front of house engineer and producer Brett Orrison, documentary filmmaker Sam Douglas, and drummer/ founder of Interstellar Audio Machines Eric Bice.

Working with Albini is something the band wanted to do for a very long time explains bassist Doni Blair: “Working with Steve was, quite literally, a dream come true. It was everything I wanted and more. In my opinion it was the best recording session I’ve had in 35 years of making albums. The five of us were a team focused on making a great Toadies album, which we did.”

Also, the band has announced an extensive nationwide tour that will support The Charmer through the fall with some select festival stops. Tickets will be on sale Friday February 20, by clicking here.The upcoming tour will be stopping in Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Colorado, Utah, California and other states. With more than 30 years behind them, Toadies have built one of alternative rock’s most enduring legacies, releasing seven studio albums and playing major festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Their hometown of Fort Worth has even declared an official “Toadies Day.”

The Charmer Track List

1. Ash’s Theme

2. Come To Life

3. The Charmer

4. I Wanted To Be Everywhere

5. Long Time

6. I Walk A Line

7. Get Out Of Your Head

8. Damage

9. Closer To You

10. Normal

11. I Call Your Name

12. Gasoline Jane

Toadies Tour Dates