Hootie & The Blowfish Announce HootieFest: The Big Splash 2022 Lineup Featuring Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler and Toadies

Country band Hootie & The Blowfish will be launching their own music festival called HootieFest: The Big Splash, which is set to take place from January 26 to 29, 2022 at the Riviera in Cancun, Mexico. The outfit will be performing for three nights at the beach resort, where they will be joined by multiple guests including Spin Doctors, Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Toadies, Sister Hazel and Drivin N Cryin.

Barenaked Ladies are gearing up for the release of their next studio album, Detour de Force, which will come out on July 26. The record was produced by JUNO and Grammy winner Eric Ratz and Mark Howard and features 14 new songs by the group including the single “New Disaster.” The group’s latest studio album Fake Nudes came out in 2017 and saw the band update their sound to include more indie rock flourishes.

“There isn’t a bad song on the record, as the band has done an excellent job mixing new elements into their traditional sound,” mxdwn reviewer Arnim Whisley explained. “It’s a thoroughly enjoyable listen throughout that even people who have never heard of Barenaked Ladies will love. And the idea that this record is anything short of enjoyable, is, 100% fake news.”

Toadies will be hitting the road this fall to honor the 25th anniversary of their studio album Rubberneck, which will feature support from Reverend Horton Heat and Nashville Pussy. This tour will kick off on September 15 at Cain’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will wrap up at the Houston House of Blues on November 5.