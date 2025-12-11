Filter Announces Spring 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With Local H & Finger Eleven

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Filter has announced they will be embarking on a U.S. tour in the spring of 2026, with Finger Eleven and Local H as special guests.The three bands are not strangers to each other. Most recently, Filter frontman Richard Patrick recorded the single, “Blue Sky Mystery” with Finger Eleven, which is featured on Last Night On Earth, Finger Eleven’s latest release and the group’s first studio album in a decade.

The song is currently top 10 on Canadian Active Rock Radio chart. Also, Filter has toured with Local H multiple times, including during the summer of 2014 and as recently as 2024. All three bands have played multiple festivals together over the last two decades. The upcoming tour sees the bands performing in Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Kansas, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and other states. For tickets and more information, click here.

Filter Tour Dates

3/5 – Wenatchee, WA – Town Toyota Center

3/6 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

3/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

3/10 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

3/11 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

3/13 – Saint Charles, MO – Family Arena

3/14 – Indianapolis, IN – [to be announced]

3/15 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

3/17 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

3/20 – Charles Town, WA – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

3/21 – Waynesboro, VA – The Foundry

3/23 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

3/25 – Duluth, MN – Amsoil Arena

3/26 – La Crosse, WI – La Crosse Center

3/27 – Mt Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

3/28 – Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

3/30 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

3/31 – Kalamazoo, MI – Wings Event Center

4/1 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues