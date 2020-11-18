Damian Abraham of Fucked Up Hosting New Show Punk As Fuck with Appearances by Steve Albini, John Doe and Moby

Home News Aaron Grech November 18th, 2020 - 11:11 PM

Photo by Raymond Flotat

Damian Abraham of the Canadian hardcore punk outfit Fucked Up will be hosting a new show called Punk as Fuck, which will host appearances from X’s John Doe and electronic music producer Moby. This project was put on by FLOOD Magazine, with its first episode featuring legendary music produce Steve Albini and Germs’ drummer Don Bolles at Los Angeles’ famous Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles.

The three musical figures discussed the history of the punk scene in Los Angeles, as well as their connections to the city and perceptions of it. Albini spoke about his love for Germs, as opposed to the other artists coming out of the city at the time.

“A city like Los Angeles, which bubbles over with musical significance, is littered with the ghosts of punk’s past dwellings,” Abraham explains. “Today’s stores, corporate coffee chains, and parking lots cover up where once this vital art form of the youth and noise was voiced. Though mostly gone in brick and mortar form, the sonic reverberations and impact of the patron of said places are still being felt.”

Fucked Up signed a deal with Merge Records in 2018, following their departure from former label Matador records, who released three records for the outfit. The band released Dose Your Dreams that year as well, which was supported by the singles “Normal People,” “House of Keys,” and Accelerate.”

Earlier this year, Fucked Up joined the likes of Neko Case, Zola Jesus, Massive Attack and many others in condemning Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s comments on artist royalty payments. The group was also nominated for the JUNO Awards last year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat