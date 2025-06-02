Failure Announce New Documentary Featuring Interviews With Maynard James Keenan, Hayley Williams, Steve Albini & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 2:01 PM

As otherworldly as Failure may often sound, the Los Angeles band is anchored by the distinctly terrestrial union of a long friendship between the three musical allies Ken Andrews (vocals, guitar, bass, programming,) Greg Edwards (vocals, guitar, bass, keys) and Kellii Scott (drums, percussion.) Today, Failure has announced the release of Every Time You Lose Your Mind, which is the feature length documentary directed by Andrews that has been a decade in the making.

The upcoming documentary follows the band from inception to present and features interviews with David Dastmalchian, Margaret Cho, Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Tommy Lee, Maynard James Keenan, Butch Vig, Rick Beato and other people. Every Time You Lose Your Mind will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu Disney+ on June 27.

Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, Failure flamed-out in the late ‘90s where their promising rise derailed by drug addiction and record company inertia. But the pioneering trio left a profound imprint that transcended their affiliation with the LA alt-rock scene. Every Time You Lose Your Mind documents the origins, downfall and rebirth of a band that is beloved by their peers and multiple generations of fans.

“Our fans have connected with the themes of depression and addiction in our music,” notes Andrews. “The film crystallizes those connections and, ultimately, communicates hope. We’re a band that faced a specific set of challenges and somehow managed to survive and thrive. It’s a story about resilience, finding ways to cope, and not giving up.”

To celebrate the streaming release, the film will make its big screen debut on June 26th at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, CA with the band performing a rare acoustic set before the film starts. Limited tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat