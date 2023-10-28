Toadies Cover Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Since U Been Gone’

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 28th, 2023 - 5:02 PM

Toadies release a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone.” This cover is part of their Texas Wild compilation album which is celebrating 100 years of state parks and featuring lone star state musicians covering fellow Texan’s songs. It features many artists like Black Pumas Adrian Quesada, Shane Smith and The Saints ft. Hayes Carll, Shakey Graves, Paul Wall, and Ray Wylie Hubbard. Toadies has previously toured for the 25th Anniversary Rubberneck tour with Reverend Horton Heat and Nashville Pussy.

The band members share about the cover of the song featured in the album, “The state parks in Texas are some of the state’s greatest assets and people’s lives would be better if they spent more time visiting them. We chose it because it’s a great song, AND our singer can do it. Not everyone has the Texas Bon Scott. When the discussion started about covering a fellow Texas artist for this compilation I was a bit overwhelmed. There are just so many great ones to choose from! In my frustration I mentioned it to my wife, who yelled “KELLYCLARKSONSINCEUBEENGONE!” It seemed like the perfect fit, in that it’s very out of character for The Toadies. We’re always looking to push our limits. This song particularly pushed my personal limits as a vocalist. Plus it’s hella fun to play!”

This song is about the narrator being able to move on from an older relationship. She begins by saying that she and her ex started out as friends, and since the ex left she has been able to breathe for the first time, showing that she was able to move on with her life. The chorus also mentions how she has been able to get what she wants, and how she is so thankful for the ex leaving and allowing her to get it. The bridge further emphasizes her newfound freedom, and she expresses that the ex had a chance, but blew it and is now out of sight and out of mind. Through the song, the narrator expresses that she was in an unhealthy relationship and is now free with the ex gone and able to get what she wants. This version of the band Toadies is a sound of alternative punk rock and the rhythm of the guitars gives it a nice original sound.





