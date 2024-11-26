Street Dedicated To Steve Albini With Ceremony Featuring Kim Deal Speech & Performances From Jeff Tweedy, Fred Armisen & More

Home News Will Close November 26th, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Legendary audio engineer and musician Steve Albini was honored with a street named in his honor in Chicago on Saturday. The dedication ceremony, held on the newly minted “Steve Albini Way,” celebrated his monumental contributions to the music industry and the city’s cultural fabric.

The event drew a crowd of fans and artists, with speeches and performances from notable names in music and comedy such as Jeff Tweedy and Fred Armisen. Kim Deal, iconic bassist and vocalist of The Pixies, delivered a heartfelt speech praising Albini’s unwavering commitment to musical integrity and his role in shaping the sound of generations.

Stereogum reports that the street is on the corner of W. Belmont Ave and N. Rockwell St in Chicago.

Live performances added an electrifying touch to the event. Tweedy and Armisen performed a set dedicating songs to Albini’s enduring influence. Other surprise guests joined the celebration, turning the ceremony into a lively, impromptu concert venue.

Albini, who is renowned for producing landmark albums like Nirvana’s In Utero and Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, humbly addressed the crowd, emphasizing his love for Chicago and the artists he’s worked with over the years.

The idea for the street was first announced in July, 2024.

The dedication of “Steve Albini Way” cements his legacy as not just a legendary musician and audio engineer, but a pivotal figure in alternative music culture altogether.